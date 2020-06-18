TSX Shrugs Off Weak Start, Ends Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market shrugged off a weak start and traded firm and eventually closed on a firm note on Thursday, led by gains in information technology shares.

Shares from consumer staples, utilities, healthcare and telecom sectors were among the other notable gainers in the session, while materials shares closed weak, and financial and energy stocks ended mixed.

The mood was cautious amid concerns about the economic impact of rising new cases of coronavirus infections in several parts of the world, including the U.S. and China. Investors were also digesting the latest batch of economic data from around the world, the policy decisions of the Bank of England, the Swiss National Bank, and tracking news about virus infections and geopolitical tensions.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which slipped to a low of 15,341.46, rallied to 15,523.46 before finally settling at 15,479.83, gaining 51.14 points or 0.33%.

Information technology stock Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) climbed up nearly 6%. Exfo Inc. (EXF.TO) spurted 5.15%, Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) gained 1.6% and Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO) gained 1.3%.

Consumer staples shares Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) and North West Company (NWC.TO) gained 5% and 3%, respectively. Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) ended higher by 1.5% and Primo Water Corporation (PRMW.TO) gained 4.1%.

In the utilities section, Boralex (BLX.TO) and Altagas (ALA.TO) gained 3.7% and 2.5%, respectively. Atco (ACO.X.TO) moved up 1.25%.

Healthcare stocks Aphria Inc (APHA.TO), Canopy Growth (WEED.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO), and telecom stocks Cogeco Communications (CCA.TO) and Telus Corp (T.TO) gained 1 to 3%.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) posted modest gains, while Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) ended lower by 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) closed flat.

In the energy section, Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Shawcor (SCL.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Husky Energy (HSE.TO) ended sharp to moderately lower, while Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Enerplus (ERF.TO) and Prairiesky Royalty (PSK.TO) closed with strong gains.

Among materials shares, Iamgold (IMG.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) declined 2 to 4%, while Interfor Corp (IFP.TO), Canfor Corp (CFP.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) and West Fraser Timber (WFT.TO) closed higher by 1.8 to 4%.

In economic news, wholesale sales in Canada dropped by 21.6% in April, after having decreased by 2.2% in March 2020.

Private businesses in Canada hired 208,400 workers in the month of May 2020, after shedding 226,700 jobs a month earlier.

