TSX Shruggs Of Weak Start, Ends Notably Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market shrugged off a weak start and ended on a firm note on Monday, led by gains in technology and consumer staples sections, even as worries about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections rendered the mood cautious.

Several stocks from utilities and consumer discretionary sectors too posted strong gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 136.66 points, or 0.91%, at 15,103.22, despite falling to 14,852.79 in early trades.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) ended with gain of about 6.2%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) gained 3.5% on strong volumes. Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) ended 1.5% up and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) ended up 0.87%.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Air Canada (AC.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) lost 4 to 5%.

Lundin Mining Corporation (LUN.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) ended lower by 2 to 3%.

The market fell early on in the session as reports of new clusters of coronavirus cases in South Korea and China raised worries about the potential threats of reopening the economy too quickly.

Data from Germany's public health agency also indicated coronavirus cases in the country are once again on the rise following recent steps to ease lockdown measures.

However, stocks gained in strength as the session progressed amid slight optimism that economies will recover gradually as several countries gear up to reopening businesses in a phased manner.

