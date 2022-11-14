Markets

TSX Sheds Nearly 1%

November 14, 2022 — 05:30 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended notably lower on Monday, weighed down by sharp losses in healthcare, technology, energy and utilities sections.

Except the Communications Services index, which climbed 0.67%, the rest of the sectoral indices drifted lower today.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 189.70 points or 0.94% at 19,921.81, the day's low. The index stayed in negative territory right through the day's session.

Algonguin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO) tumbled 14% on huge volumes. Enbridge (ENB.TO) ended lower by 3.6% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) drifted down nearly 3%.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Fortis (FTS.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) ended lower by 1 to 2.3%.

Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) lost 1.6 to 5.5%.

Dye & Durham (DND.TO) surged 6.3%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA.TO) climbed 2.6%. Nutrien (NTR.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO), Stantec (STN.TO) and Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) also ended sharply higher.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) reported a net income of US$3.1 million or $0.01 per share for the third quarter. Quarterly revenue increased by 3% to US$36.4 million compared to the third quarter of the previous year. The stock declined 1.7%.

Shawcor Limited (SCL.TO) gained nearly 7% on turnaround results. The company reported net income of $23.01 million for the third quarter of this financial year, as against net loss of $8.3 million a year ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.