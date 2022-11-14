TSX Sheds Nearly 1%

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended notably lower on Monday, weighed down by sharp losses in healthcare, technology, energy and utilities sections.

Except the Communications Services index, which climbed 0.67%, the rest of the sectoral indices drifted lower today.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 189.70 points or 0.94% at 19,921.81, the day's low. The index stayed in negative territory right through the day's session.

Algonguin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO) tumbled 14% on huge volumes. Enbridge (ENB.TO) ended lower by 3.6% and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) drifted down nearly 3%.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Fortis (FTS.TO) and Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) ended lower by 1 to 2.3%.

Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), Cargojet (CJT.TO), CGI Inc (GIB.A.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) lost 1.6 to 5.5%.

Dye & Durham (DND.TO) surged 6.3%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA.TO) climbed 2.6%. Nutrien (NTR.TO), Boralex (BLX.TO), Stantec (STN.TO) and Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) also ended sharply higher.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) reported a net income of US$3.1 million or $0.01 per share for the third quarter. Quarterly revenue increased by 3% to US$36.4 million compared to the third quarter of the previous year. The stock declined 1.7%.

Shawcor Limited (SCL.TO) gained nearly 7% on turnaround results. The company reported net income of $23.01 million for the third quarter of this financial year, as against net loss of $8.3 million a year ago.

