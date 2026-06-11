TSX Up Sharply; Dollarama Shines On Strong Sales, Earnings

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market remains firmly up in positive territory Thursday afternoon, with most of the gains coming over the past half an hour thanks to hectic buying in the consumer discretionary sector, particularly at the Dollarama counter.

Materials stocks are the other major gainers. Several stocks from financials and technology sectors are also up sharply.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 34,694.37 earlier, was up 430.34 points or 1.27% at 34,581.66 a little while ago.

The Consumer Discretionary Capped Index is up nearly 4%. Dollarama is up nearly 10% on strong quarterly sales and upbeat earnings. The retailer posted net sales of C$1.85 billion in the first quarter, above forecasts of C$1.82 billion. Net earnings for the quarter came in at C$1.05 per share, exceeding expectations of C$0.99.

Gildan Activewear is gaining 4.7%, while Aritzia, Canadian Tire Corporation and Magna International are up 2.5%-3.3%. BRP Inc., and Linamar Corporation are also up with strong gains.

The Materials Capped Index is up 4.2%. Abrasilver Resource Corp., up 10%, is the biggest gainer in the index. Dpm Metals, Silvercorp Metals, Discovery Silver Corp., Iamgold, Perpetua Resources, Americas Gold & Silver Corporation, 5N Plus, Seabridge Gold, Hudbay Minerals, Torex Gold Resources, Endeavour Silver Corp. and Ero Copper are up 6%-8.5%.

Technology stocks BlackBerry, Celestica, Firan Technology, Computer Modelling, Coveo Solutions, Kinaxis and Open Text Corporation are up sharply.

Among financials stocks, Sprott is gaining 2.75%. Great-West Lifeco, Sun Life Financial, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Power Corporation of Canada, igm Financial, Bank of Montreal and Manulife Financial are up 1.3%-2%.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's building permits fell by 7.6% month-on-month to C$12.5 billion in April, reversing a 10.6% increase in the previous month. Building permits were expected to drop by 3.5% in April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.