TSX Settles Roughly Flat

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended flat on Friday, amid uncertainty on US-Canada trade deal even as July 9 deadline set by the US President for tariff agreement is fast approaching.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index opened slightly down and dropped further, but recovered to touch a new record high at 27,076.75 past noon. The index eventually ended the session with a small gain of 1.90 points or 0.01% at 27,036.16. The benchmark gained about 1.3% in the week.

Data released by S&P Global revealed that the Canada Composite PMI fell to 44.0 in June from 45.5 in May, indicating seventh consecutive monthly contraction in private sector businesses. Both the manufacturing (45.6 versus 46.1) and services (44.3 versus 45.6) sectors posted similar levels of contraction.

Trading volumes were light due to a lack of further catalysts and a holiday on Wall Street for Independence Day.

In the US, the President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" passed the Senate successfully and the House of Representatives. Trump's signing this bill add around $3.3 trillion to the existing mammoth national debt.

On the trade talks front, the UK-US deal almost done, Vietnam has clinched one, China is readying a framework for a new deal, Canada is in talks and the Indian government is in talks.

Trump has now announced that his government would be sending letters over the next few days on new, simple unilateral tariffs to around 170 countries trading with the US as the earlier deadline of July 9 set for negotiations is fast approaching.

Tge Real Estate sector (1.86%) was the major gainer in today's trading. Consumer Staples (0.39%), Communication Services (0.31%), Utilities (0.13%), Materials (0.11%), and Healthcare (0.09%), were the other sectors that added gains in today's trading.

Among the individual stocks, H&R Real Estate (17.22%), Allied Properties (3.81%), Premium Brands Holdings (1.81%), and Cogeco Communications (1.17%) were the prominent gainers.

Nuvista Energy (down 1.31%), Ces Energy Solutions (down 1.28%), Bitfarms Ltd (down 3.50%), and Tecsys Inc (down 1.50%) were the notable losers.

