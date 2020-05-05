TSX Settled Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market came off early highs in the first hour itself, and despite gradually paring gains, managed to sign off on a positive note on Tuesday thanks to a good show by information technology shares.

There were gains for some top shares from utilities, materials and industrial sections, while financial, energy, healthcare and consumer discretionary sectors failed to find support at higher levels.

Positive reaction to news about several countries across the world gradually reopening some of the businesses amid a drop in new cases of coronavirus infections contributed to the market's gains.

Crude oil's strong rebound helped as well. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June soared nearly 25% and settled past $30 a barrel mark for the first time in nearly three weeks.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 66.52 points, or 0.45%, at 14,811.56, after climbing to a high of 14,943.71 in early trades.

MEG Energy (MEG.TO) soared more than 16%. MEG has cut its capital spending guidance for a second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has reported a first-quarter loss of $284 million.

Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) gained 7.8% and 7.1%, respectively. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) also moved up on strong volumes and ended higher by 1.2 to 3.5%.

ATCO (ACO.Y.TO) shares gained nearly 8%. Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) gained 4 to 4.6%.

Waste Connections (WCN.TO) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO) ended higher by 1.75% and 1.6%, respectively.

Air Canada (AC.TO) declined more than 3.5%. Suncor Energy (SU.TO), Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) lost 1.2 to 2%.

In economic news, Canada's trade deficit widened to C$ 1.4 billion in March 2020 from a downwardly revised C$ 0.89 billion in the previous month.

Exports from Canada fell 4.7% from a month earlier to C$ 46.3 billion in March, the lowest level since January 2018, while imports Canada declined 3.5% from a month earlier to C$ 47.7 billion, the lowest since October 2017.

