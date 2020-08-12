TSX Set To Rise With Bond Yields

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are seen opening a tad higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in U.S. stock futures and rising bond yields.

Oil prices rallied toward five-month high after industry data showed that U.S. inventories of crude fell more than analysts expected, raising hopes of a recovery in global oil demand.

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude stocks fell by 4 million barrels last week, beating expectations of draw of 2.9 million barrels.

The API data also showed gasoline stockpiles declined by 1.3 million barrels, while distillate inventories fell by 2.9 million barrels.

The Energy Information Administration will release its inventory data later today.

Gold prices cut early losses to turn flat after data showed Britain's economy shrank by a fifth in the last quarter.

Spot gold had its steepest sell-off in more than seven years on Tuesday amid hopes about U.S. coronavirus stimulus and on news about Russia registering the first vaccine against the coronavirus.

Investors are pinning hopes for U.S. economic stimulus and Covid-19 vaccine, with the United States making a deal with Moderna to deliver 100 million doses of its novel experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The U.S. has already reached a vaccine dose deal with AstraZeneca and partner Oxford University for their vaccine. It also has an agreement with BioNTech and partner Dow drug giant Pfizer.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended down 108.49 points, or 0.65 percent, at 16,497.01, on Tuesday due largely to a sell-off in the materials space.

