TSX Set To Rise On Upbeat US Retail Earnings

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are seen opening higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in U.S. stock futures after Home Depot Inc beat quarterly same-store sales estimates and the Financial Times reported that Oracle Corp has expressed an interest in acquiring TikTok's operations in the United States.

Meanwhile, retail behemoth Walmart posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings as online sales nearly doubled from last year amid the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors will get further hints on the state of the U.S. housing market when July housing starts data is published later in the session.

Asian markets ended mixed today as the new U.S. sanctions on Huawei Technologies as well as the deadlock in the negotiations for a Covid-19 stimulus package in the United States dented investors' risk appetite.

European stocks eked out modest gains in cautious trade as a new round of Brexit talks began and investors looked ahead to the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting on Wednesday for any clues to policy changes at its September meeting.

Gold prices rose about 1 percent on safe-haven demand and the dollar teetered near milestone lows while oil traded flat after rising sharply in the previous session.

