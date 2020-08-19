TSX Set To Open On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks look set to open on a cautious note Wednesday as oil and gold prices slipped in response to a pause in the dollar's slide.

Oil prices were moving lower on concerns about U.S. fuel demand and amid caution ahead of a key producer countries' ministerial meeting later in the day.

After the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday a bigger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks, investors now await crude inventory data from the Energy Information Administration for further direction.

Spot gold drifted below $2,000 an ounce after having hit a one-week high of $2,014.97 on Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar struggled for direction, but held a whisker above a 27-month low hit overnight, as investors await the FOMC's last meeting minutes to be released later in the day, which may provide more clues about an anticipated shift in the monetary policy outlook.

U.S. stock futures pushed higher with European equities after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi provided a ray of hope saying that Democrats might be willing to make more cuts to their stimulus proposal to seal a deal with Republicans and speed Covid-19 relief.

Earlier in the day, Asian markets ended on a mixed note amid doubts over the future of the U.S.-China trade pact after U.S. President Donald Trump said he canceled trade negotiations with Beijing.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials harshly criticized the new U.S. rules that essentially seek to cut off Huawei from foreign chip suppliers, and vowed to take "necessary" measures to protect Chinese interests.

