TSX Set To Open Lower On Weak China Data

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are seen opening lower on Friday as investors fret about the pace of economic recovery and the evolution of coronavirus pandemic.

China's industrial production grew less than expected in July while retail sales dropped 1.1 percent from last year, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent, raising doubts over the country's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The euro economy saw a historical economic downturn in the 2nd quarter, with GDP falling by a record 12.1 percent, Eurostat data showed.

Meanwhile, with fears of a second wave of Covid-19 looming large, the U.K. government has added France, Malta and the Netherlands to its coronavirus quarantine list.

France, the second-most popular overseas destination after Spain for Britons, warned that it would reciprocate.

On the stimulus front, investors remain anxious over whether an additional U.S. stimulus package would materialize to support the world's largest economy.

Asian stocks ended mixed today while European markets slumped, dragged down by travel-related stocks.

U.S. stock futures retreated as investors shift their focus to retail sales figures for signs of a domestic rebound.

The U.S. dollar held steady while gold dipped on rising U.S. yields. Oil fell but headed for a weekly gain on optimism about the pace of oil demand recovery.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed off its worst levels going into the close on Thursday but still ended the day down 45.22 points or 0.3 percent at 16,530.06, dragged down by energy stocks.

