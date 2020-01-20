TSX set to open lower after hitting record levels

Jan 20(Reuters) - Canadian stock futures were lower on Monday, a day after the country's main index hit another all-time high on the back of gains in global equities.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed up 0.40 percent at 17,484.77 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.05%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Aphria Inc APHA.TO: Jefferies cuts target price to C$10.30 from C$11

Genworth MI Canada Inc MIC.TO: RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform

IAMGOLD Corp IMG.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$6 from C$7.25

Sprott Inc SII.TO: RBC raises target price to C$3.50 from C$3

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1,559.5; -0.05% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $58.86; +0.60% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $65.33; +0.74% O/R

($1= C$1.31)

