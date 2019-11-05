TSX Set To Open Higher Amid Growing Trade Optimism

(RTTNews) - Futures point to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as U.S. stock futures point to more records on Wall Street.

U.S. stocks are set to move further into record territory after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. and China are making very good progress toward the completion of Phase 1 negotiations.

The two sides can move toward a completion of Phase 1 deal and more complicated issues would not be tackled until later discussions, Ross told reporters in a phone briefing from Bangkok.

The Financial Times reported that the U.S. is considering dropping tariffs on $112 billion of Chinese imports.

China's Foreign Ministry said that President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump have been in continuous touch through "various means".

Oil prices extended gains from the previous session on hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal that could boost fuel demand.

Gold inched lower while China's offshore yuan surged past 7 per dollar to four-month highs after the country's central bank cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending facility (MLF) for the first time since early 2016, in a bid to shore up liquidity amid slowing economic growth.

Asian and European markets advanced as renewed optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal helped investors shrug off data showing that China's services activity expanded at its slowest pace in eight months in October.

Looking ahead, Canada's trade balance data and U.S. reports on trade deficit and service sector activity may sway sentiment as the session progresses.

In corporate news, fertilizer maker Nutrien cut its full-year profit forecast after third-quarter profit missed estimates amid lower demand for its crop nutrients.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 75.74 points, or 0.46 percent, at 16,669.81 on Monday, with energy stocks leading the surge.

