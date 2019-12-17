TSX set to break three-day win streak
Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada stocks futures fell on Tuesday, putting the main index on track to break a three-day winning streak, as optimism over an interim U.S.-China trade deal waned.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).
Manufacturing sales data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET
The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed up 0.31% to 17,056.36 on Monday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were flat. .N
TOP STORIES TOP/CAN
Canadian lumber products company Canfor Corp CFP.TO has rejected Great Pacific Capital Corp's proposal to take it private.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO: JPMorgan raises target price to C$356 from C$346.
Cineplex Inc CGX.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$34 from C$29.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: JPMorgan raises target price to C$15 from C$12.
Hexo Corp HEXO.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$2.50 from C$2.75.
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP
Gold futures GCc2: $1,480; +0.14% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $60.38; +0.28% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $65.57; +0.35% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Building permits number for Nov: Expected 1.410 mln; Prior 1.461 mln
0830 Build permits change mm for Nov: Prior 5.0%
0830 Housing starts number for Nov: Expected 1.345 mln; Prior 1.314 mln
0830 House starts change mm for Nov: Prior 3.8%
0915 Industrial production mm for Nov: Expected 0.8%; Prior -0.8%
0915 Capacity utilization SA for Nov: Expected 77.4%; Prior 76.7%
0915 Manufacturing output mm for Nov: Expected 0.7%; Prior -0.6%
0915 (approx.) Industrial production YoY for Nov: Prior -1.13%
1000 JOLTS job openings for Oct: Expected 7.018 mln; Prior 7.024 mln
($1 = C$1.33)
(Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((Priyanka.das@thomsonreuters.com))
