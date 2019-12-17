TSX set to break three-day win streak

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Canada stocks futures fell on Tuesday, putting the main index on track to break a three-day winning streak, as optimism over an interim U.S.-China trade deal waned.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT).

Manufacturing sales data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed up 0.31% to 17,056.36 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were flat. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian lumber products company Canfor Corp CFP.TO has rejected Great Pacific Capital Corp's proposal to take it private.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO: JPMorgan raises target price to C$356 from C$346.

Cineplex Inc CGX.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$34 from C$29.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO: JPMorgan raises target price to C$15 from C$12.

Hexo Corp HEXO.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$2.50 from C$2.75.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET COM/WRAP

Gold futures GCc2: $1,480; +0.14% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $60.38; +0.28% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $65.57; +0.35% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Building permits number for Nov: Expected 1.410 mln; Prior 1.461 mln

0830 Build permits change mm for Nov: Prior 5.0%

0830 Housing starts number for Nov: Expected 1.345 mln; Prior 1.314 mln

0830 House starts change mm for Nov: Prior 3.8%

0915 Industrial production mm for Nov: Expected 0.8%; Prior -0.8%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Nov: Expected 77.4%; Prior 76.7%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Nov: Expected 0.7%; Prior -0.6%

0915 (approx.) Industrial production YoY for Nov: Prior -1.13%

1000 JOLTS job openings for Oct: Expected 7.018 mln; Prior 7.024 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = C$1.33)

(Reporting by Priyanka Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Priyanka.das@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.