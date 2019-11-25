US Markets

TSX set to break 5-day losing streak on improving trade sentiment

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose for the first time in six sessions on Monday, as appetite for riskier assets improved around the globe after a report sparked hopes of a trade truce between the United States and China.

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose for the first time in six sessions on Monday, as appetite for riskier assets improved around the globe after a report sparked hopes of a trade truce between the United States and China.

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 48.47 points, or 0.29%, at 17,003.31.

* A Chinese state-backed newspaper said on Monday, Beijing and Washington were "very close" to an initial trade agreement, adding to optimism sparked by comments over the weekend by a U.S. trade adviser that a deal was still possible this year.

* Also helping the mood was deal making activity.

* Detour Gold Corp DGC.TO jumped nearly 5% after bigger rival Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd KL.TO agreed to buy the miner for about C$4.89 billion ($3.68 billion) in an all-stock deal. Kirkland Lake shares fell nearly 16%.

* Kirkland Lake's shared declined the most on the TSX and weighed on the broader materials index .GSPTTMT, which shed 0.4%.

* Data showed Canadian wholesale trade increased by 1% in September from August on stronger sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, as well as personal and household goods.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.5% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 was flat. O/R

* On the TSX, 149 issues were higher, while 70 issues declined for a 2.13-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 23.59 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were shares of Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO>, which jumped 8.1% followed by Detour Gold.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy <HSE.TO>, Nemaska Lithium <NMX.TO> and Aurora Cannabis <ACB.TO>.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 61 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 39.13 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular