TSX Set For Weak Open On Economic Recovery Concerns

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks look set to open lower on Thursday as investors fret about uncertainty around the path of the coronavirus and the pace of economic recovery.

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp suggested that growth will slow in its data-center business, sending its shares lower in extending trading on Wednesday.

Equity markets fell across Asia and Europe after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting signaled considerable concern about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

Rising trade tensions also dented sentiment after the U.S. government officially suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, becoming the latest country to do so after Canada, Australia and Britain suspended such agreements.

"The U.S.' unilateral decision reflects its disrespect for bilateralism and multilateralism under the current administration and should be condemned by the international community," the territory's government said in a statement.

On the coronavirus front, Germany recorded more than 1.000 new cases for a third day and Spain reported its highest number of daily infections since April, triggering fears the region could be hit by a second wave of infections.

Norway said on Wednesday it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all people arriving from Britain, Austria, Greece and Ireland from Aug. 22.

Europe has been reporting more than 26,000 daily new coronavirus cases on average since governments started relaxing measures implemented to stop the spread of the disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

U.S. stock futures point to another weak session amid gridlock over stimulus, with analysts saying that any major movement on stimulus probably won't come until September.

The euro fell back below $1.19 before the release of European Central Bank meeting minutes and policymakers' prognosis for economic recovery.

Gold rebounded somewhat after hefty losses in the previous session, while oil prices fell over 1 percent on concerns over demand recovery due to the resurgence of the coronavirus.

In economic releases, the focus is now on the U.S. jobless claims report for the week ended Aug. 15 due later in the day and the euro area PMI reports to be released on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.