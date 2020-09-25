TSX set for first monthly fall since April on virus fears

Updates with sectors

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday and was set for its first monthly loss since April, as concerns around the economic impact of rising coronavirus infections drowned optimism over domestic stimulus measures.

* Canada's government on Thursday proposed boosting a weekly payout for the jobless that would replace emergency COVID-19 income support that ends this weekend.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (1342 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 12.39 points, or 0.08%, at 15,899.87.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.6%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.3%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN remained unchanged.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.6% to $1,856.3 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 91 issues rose, while 122 fell in a 1.34-to-1 ratio favoring the decliners, with 11.74 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP_u.TO, which jumped 2.7% after Scotiabank raised its price target on the stock, and BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, which rose 2.4%.

* First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO fell 5.3%, the most on the TSX as it weighs options for its Mexican tax dispute case, while the second biggest decliner was Osisko Mining Inc OSK.TO, down 2.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Just Energy Group JE.TO, Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO and Kinross Gold Corp K.TO.

* There were no new 52-week high or low on the TSX.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were two new 52-week highs and four new lows, with 26.82 million shares traded.

