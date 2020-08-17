TSX Set For Cautious Gains

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks look set to open higher on Monday after the People's Bank of China supplied extra liquidity to commercial banks, signaling that it wants to ease monetary policy to support bond issuance and to stabilize credit growth.

The upside, however, may by capped by concerns over rising coronavirus cases around the world, a Congressional stalemate over fresh stimulus in the U.S. and the cancellation of U.S.-China trade talks.

Also, tensions between the U.S. and China showed little signs of letting up, with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordering the Chinese owner of the popular music video app TikTok to sell its U.S. assets, citing national security grounds.

Trump also indicated he was looking to ban other Chinese-owned companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba in the United States.

U.S. stock futures point to modest gains after the opening bell as markets look to the Fed minutes from last month's meeting, due to be released on Wednesday, for more clues on the thinking inside the U.S. central bank.

Meanwhile, with the U.S. Presidential election campaign heating up, President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have aggressively ramped up their efforts to reach out to as many prospective voters as they can before polling on November 3.

The Democratic national convention in the United States begins today, where Joe Biden will formally become the candidate to challenge Donald Trump for the November election.

The four-day event will be held at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. All the speeches will be virtual due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Asian markets ended on a mixed note while European stocks advanced in cautious trade amid mounting concerns over a second wave of coronavirus cases in the region.

Copper and nickel advanced, while oil prices fell ahead of the upcoming OPEC meeting. Gold edged higher and Treasuries were steady while the dollar fell against its peers.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index bounced back and forth across the unchanged line on Friday before ending the day down 15.45 points or 0.1 percent at 16,514.61.

