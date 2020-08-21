TSX Seen Opening Flat To Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are seen opening on a cautious note Friday as oil prices fell on concerns that a resurgence in coronavirus cases could hit the recovery in fuel demand.

Meanwhile, Euro zone economic data showed the region's economic recovery from its deepest downturn on record stalled this month, denting hopes of a quick global economic recovery.

Benchmark Brent crude dropped 56 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $44.34 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 52 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $42.33.

Gold prices were also moving lower as a rebounding dollar dented bullion's appeal and set it on track for a second weekly decline.

Spot gold fell 0.9 percent to $1,929.77 per ounce, and was set for another weekly decline, after having fallen as much as 4.5 percent in the week to Aug. 14, its worst in five months.

U.S. stock index futures were moving lower, a day after the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed at a record high on bets that tech giants such as Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp would ride out the economic crisis.

Amid signs of slowing economic recovery in Europe and Japan, investors now await PMI readings on the U.S. manufacturing and services sectors for further direction.

Closer home, data for Canada's new housing price index for July and retail sales for June will be released later in the day.

Canadian stocks recovered from an early slide to end modestly higher on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged line before ending the day up 29.38 points or 0.2 percent at 16,606.76, led by technology stocks.

