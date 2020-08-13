TSX Seen Opening Flat To Lower

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are seen opening on a cautious note Thursday as investors await the latest U.S. data on weekly jobless claims, which are expected to follow the trend of fewer Americans claiming benefits.

China releases a slew of data for July on Friday, including industrial production and retail sales.

Concerns about rising Covid-19 cases and the stalemate over U.S. stimulus package may also weigh on markets after a strong performance in the previous session.

Energy stocks may drift lower, tracking weakness in the oil space after the International Energy Agency (IEA) cut its forecast for global oil demand for the whole of 2020 to 91.9 million barrels per day, saying the Covid-19 pandemic has cast a long shadow over oil demand.

Gold is also moving lower despite a weakening dollar after three Fed officials said the U.S. recovery will be gradual and slow until the pandemic is contained.

"The forecast for the U.S. economy this fall is quite uncertain, but my view is that the recent slowdown in economic activity that we have seen in high-frequency data is likely to continue," Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said during an online event.

San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan also voiced similar concerns amid a stalemate in Washington over a new coronavirus relief bill.

There's an atmosphere of uncertainty swirling around Congress as negotiations for the next stimulus package have stalled.

Globally, Asian markets ended mixed today as investors weighed signs of economic recovery against stalled U.S. stimulus talk. European stocks edged lower while U.S. stock futures traded mostly flat in early pre-market trade.

Closer home, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index pulled back well off its highs on Wednesday but still ended the day up 78.27 points or 0.5 percent at 16,575.

