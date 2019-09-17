TSX Scales New Peak As Gold Stocks Sparkle

(RTTNews) - After opening on a negative note Tuesday morning, due to weakness in energy shares, the Canadian stock market edged higher and was firmly in positive territory in late morning trades thanks to strong buying in materials and consumer discretionary sections.

Energy stocks tumbled as crude oil prices plunged nearly 5%, after having climbed up sharply in the previous session after the drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities cut the nation's crude production by nearly 50%.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 66.44 points, or 0.4%, at 16,817.75 around noon, after hitting a fresh record high at 16,834.85.

In the materials section, Detour Gold Corporation (DGC.TO) surged up nearly 6.5%. Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO) gained about 6% and Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO) was up nearly 4%. B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO), Novagold (NG.TO) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO) gained 3 to 3.75%.

Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM.TO), Oceanagold Corp (OGC.TO) and Alamos Gold (AGI.TO) also posted strong gains.

Among consumer discretionary shares, Dollarama (DOL.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) gained 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively. Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) advanced 1.6% and Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) gained 1.3%.

Consumer staples shares Empire Company (EMP.A.TO), Metro Inc. (MRU.TO), Weston George (WN.TO), Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B.TO) and Saputo (SAP.TO) gained 1.2 to 1.7%.

In the telecommunications space, Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) gained more than 3%. Quebecor Inc. (QBR.B.TO) and Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO) were up 1.75% and 1.4%, respectively.

Among energy shares, Encana Corp (ECA.TO) declined nearly 4%. Precision Drilling (PD.TO), Cenvous Energy (CVE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Enerplus (ERF.TO) lost 1.4 to 3%.

In the banking space, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) were up with modest gains, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) were slightly weak.

Among cannabis shares, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and CannTrust Holdings (TRST.TO) shed 4.2% and 3%, respectively. Hexo Corp (HEXO.TO) and Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) were down 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively, while Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) gained 2.3%.

On the economic front, data released by Statistics Canada revealed that manufacturing sales decreased 1.3% to $57.2 billion in July, due to lower sales at primary metal and motor vehicle industries.

