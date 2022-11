OTTAWA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) said Tuesday it had halted trading on all issues on all marketplaces.

TSX did not provide more details in a notice posted about the halt on its website.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

