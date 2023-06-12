TSX Roughly Flat As Stocks Turn In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Monday in somewhat cautious trade as investors look ahead to central bank monetary policy meetings.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan, and the People's Bank of China are all scheduled to announce their monetary policies this week.

Technology stocks are up with strong gains. Consumer discretionary and healthcare stocks are also finding support, while energy stocks are down on weak crude oil prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 2.22 points at 19,894.28. The index, which dropped to 19,805.94 soon after the opening bell, climbed to 19,905.50 in early afternoon trades.

In the technology sector, Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD.TO) is surging nearly 7% and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is climbing up 6.5%. Bitfarms (BITF.TO), Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are up 2 to 5.4%. Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and BlackBerry (BB.TO) are also notably higher.

Consumer discretionary shares Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) and Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO) are up 2.8% and 2.3%, respectively. Aritzia (ATZ.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) are gaining 1.5 to 1.8%. Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) and Mty Food Group (MTY.TO) are also notably higher.

Energy stocks Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Peyto Exploration (PEY.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) are down 3 to 6%.

