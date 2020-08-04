US Markets
TSX rises on upbeat manufacturing data

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, as data showing domestic manufacturing activity expanded in July for the first time in five months bolstered optimism around a post-coronavirus economic recovery.

* The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 52.9 in July from 47.8 in June, extending its recovery from 33.0 in April when businesses were closed to help contain the coronavirus pandemic.

* At 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 163.7 points, or 1.01%, at 16,332.9.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was software developer Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.TO, which jumped 7.7%.

The healthcare sector GSPTTHC jumped 3.8% and led gains on the index, as pot producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO gained 7.2%.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.7%, lifted by gains in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO and Tourmaline Oil Corp TOU.TO, which rose 6.15% and 5.43%, respectively.

* However, oil prices slipped on concerns that a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections will hamper a global demand recovery just as major producers ramp up output.O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8%, with shares of gold miner Teranga Gold Corp TGZ.TO falling 3.5%. GOL/

* On the TSX, 105 issues were higher, while 114 issues declined for a 1.09-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 38.23 million shares traded.

* Bank Of Montreal BMO.TO was among the most heavily traded stocks on the main index.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 64 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 84.80 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

