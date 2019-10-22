US Markets

TSX rises on Trudeau's re-election but energy sector lags

Agamoni Ghosh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as investors cheered the re-election of a Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but concerns over a minority government's ability to build new oil pipelines pulled energy shares lower.

* At 9:50 a.m. ET (13:50 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 44.04 points, or 0.27%, at 16,462.49.

* Trudeau's Liberals held onto power after a closely fought election on Monday but were reduced to a minority.

* Ten of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, with only energy .SPTTEN down as a minority leaves Trudeau in need of support from Left-leaning parties that are opposed to new oil pipelines

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.3%, while industrials .GSPTTIN rose 0.5%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, added 0.4% despite gold futures GCc1 being unchanged. GOL/

* On the TSX, 164 issues were higher, while 63 issues declined for a 2.60-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 12.81 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Lavalin Group Inc SNC.TO and West Fraser Timber Co Ltd WFT.TO.

* Methanex Corp MX.TO fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 2.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd WM.TO, Spectra7 Microsystems Inc SEV.TO, and Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and two new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 10 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 26.32 million shares.

