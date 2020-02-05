US Markets

TSX rises on reports of effective coronavirus drugs

Contributor
Susan Mathew Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, boosted by a 3% surge in energy stocks, as sentiment was lifted by reports of drug breakthroughs in treating the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, boosted by a 3% surge in energy stocks, as sentiment was lifted by reports of drug breakthroughs in treating the fast-spreading coronavirus.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN was set to post its biggest percentage gain in two months, as oil prices soared on media reports that scientists have developed a drug to treat the disease that has killed 490 people in China. O/R

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO, which jumped 7.5% and Cenovus Energy CVE.TO, which rose 5.6%.

* Also boosting sentiment was data that showed Canada posted a narrower-than-expected trade deficit of C$370 million ($279 million) in December, largely on higher crude exports.

* At 09:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was on course for their third straight session of gains up 111.68 points, or 0.64%, at 17,624.41

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.2% to $1,553.7 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 175 issues were higher, while 54 issues declined for a 3.24-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 21.07 million shares traded.

* Bombardier BBDb.TO fell 5.2% and was the biggest decliner on the TSX, after surging nearly 18% in the previous session on talks to sell business-jet unit to Textron TXT.N.

* The second biggest decliner was NovaGold Resources NG.TO, down 1.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier BBDb.TO and StageZero Life Sciences SZLS.TO.

* The TSX posted 19 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 84 new 52-week highs and nine new lows, with total volume of 35.11 million shares.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular