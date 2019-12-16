TSX rises on preliminary U.S.-China trade deal

US Markets

Canada's main stock index rose for the third straight day on Monday after the United States and China struck a preliminary trade deal, and as shares of cinema operator Cineplex surged after a $1.65 billion buyout deal.

* U.S. President Donald Trump's top trade negotiator praised a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal which is expected to nearly double U.S. exports to China over the next two years, while China remained cautious ahead of the signing of the agreement.

* Cineplex's shares CGX.TO soared 41%, leading gainers on the TSX, after British peer Cineworld CINE.L said it would buy the company as it looks to tackle increasing competition from online streaming services.

* At 9:44 a.m. ET (1444 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was up 39.93 points, or 0.23%, at 17,043.06.

* Six of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the energy sector .SPTTEN, which climbed 0.7% as oil prices held near three-month highs on trade optimism.

* U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.4%. O/R

* On the TSX, 153 issues were higher, while 72 issues declined for a 2.13-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 18.68 million shares traded.

* Hexo Corp <HEXO.TO> fell 5.4%, the most on the TSX, after the cannabis producer reported quarterly results.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were shares of Largo Resources <LGO.TO>, Touchstone Exploration Inc <TXP.TO>, and Aurora Cannabis <ACB.TO>.

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 92 new 52-week highs and seven new lows, with total volume of 45.84 million shares.

