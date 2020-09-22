TSX rises on oil boost, tracks Wall St gains

Adds trading details

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, tracking tech-driven Wall Street gains, as oil prices rose on analysts' expectations of renewed COVID-19 curbs having a limited effect on fuel demand.

* At 9:50 a.m. ET (1350 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 77.78 points, or 0.49%, at 16,059.55.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.4% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.6%. O/R

* Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is likely signing up for inflation running above target as he seeks an economic recovery that raises prospects for everyone, making Canada's central bank just as dovish as the U.S. Federal Reserve, say economists.

* Canada's Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO said on Tuesday it will sell a major portion of its European bulk liquid storage business to Spain-based CLH Group for 420 million pounds ($537.73 million).

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.7%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.3%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, remain unchanged as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.6% to $1,913.1 an ounce.GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 157 issues were higher, while 65 issues declined for a 2.42-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 23.06 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Inter Pipeline IPL.TO, which jumped 4.8%, and Gildan Activewear GIL.TO, which rose 2.5%.

* Ballard Power Systems BLDP.TO fell 4.0%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Trillium Therapeutics TRIL.TO, down 3.0%.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO and Suncor Energy SU.TO.

* The TSX posted two new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were six new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 39.95 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256))

