TSX rises on higher oil prices; BoC decision eyed
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Wednesday on higher oil prices, while investors shrugged off news of a pause in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trials and awaited an interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada.
* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 174.15 points, or 1.08%, at 16,273.67.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((Shashank.nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- S.Korea's Celltrion to begin commercial production of COVID-19 antibody drug
- Kimberly-Clark to buy Indonesian diaper maker Softex for $1.2 bln
- EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration weighs blacklisting China's chipmaker SMIC
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Luby's Inc, Vaxart Inc, Nikola Corporation, Qualcomm Inc