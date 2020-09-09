US Markets

TSX rises on higher oil prices; BoC decision eyed

Contributor
Shashank Nayar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Wednesday on higher oil prices, while investors shrugged off news of a pause in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trials and awaited an interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada.

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Wednesday on higher oil prices, while investors shrugged off news of a pause in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trials and awaited an interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 174.15 points, or 1.08%, at 16,273.67.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shashank.nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular