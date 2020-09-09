TSX rises on higher oil prices; BoC decision eyed

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Wednesday on higher oil prices, while investors shrugged off news of a pause in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trials and awaited an interest rate decision from the Bank of Canada.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 174.15 points, or 1.08%, at 16,273.67.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

