TSX rises on energy gains, U.S. services sector rebound

July 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, helped by gains in energy stocks with Brent crude edging higher, as a sharp rebound in the U.S. services sector in June offset worries about a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.
* Investors expect a revival in global growth as the U.S. services industry activity almost returned to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
* Oil prices were mixed on Monday, with Brent crude rising higher on tighter supplies and positive economic data, while U.S. benchmark WTI futures dropped on concerns that a spike in coronavirus cases could curb fuel demand in the United States. * The energy sector .SPTTEN rose 1.9% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.3% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.07%. O/R
* At 9:46 a.m. ET (13:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 192.77 points, or 1.24%, at 15,789.52.
* The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, holding near an earlier 13-day high as stocks rallied globally and ahead of the release of a Bank of Canada business survey.
* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 1.4%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.9%.
* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.2% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.4% to $1797.5 an ounce. GOL/
* On the TSX, 202 issues were higher, while 17 issues declined for a 11.88-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 22.77 million shares traded.
* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Methanex Corp <MX.TO>, which jumped 6.4%, and Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO>, which rose 6.0%.
* Boardwalk REIT <BEI_u.TO> fell 0.6%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Morneau Shepell Inc <MSI.TO>, down 0.5%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia <BNS.TO>, up 1.0%, Prairie Provident Resources Inc <PPR.TO>, up 25.0%, and Toronto Dominion Bank <TD.TO>, up 1.6%.
* The TSX posted 9 new 52-week highs and no new lows.
* Across all Canadian issues there were 45 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 48.65 million shares.
