TSX rises at open on oil boost

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in global equity markets following a selloff in the previous session, as oil prices rose on expectations of stable fuel demand if coronavirus lockdowns were imposed again.

* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 72.98 points, or 0.46%, at 16,054.75.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.