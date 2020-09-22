TSX rises at open on oil boost
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains in global equity markets following a selloff in the previous session, as oil prices rose on expectations of stable fuel demand if coronavirus lockdowns were imposed again.
* At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 72.98 points, or 0.46%, at 16,054.75.
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
