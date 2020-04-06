TSX rises at open on hopes of coronavirus spread slowing

April 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as investors drew comfort from a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases in many parts of the world.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 366.47 points, or 2.83%, at 13,304.77.

