US Markets

TSX rises at open on hopes of coronavirus spread slowing

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as investors drew comfort from a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases in many parts of the world.

April 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday as investors drew comfort from a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases in many parts of the world.

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 366.47 points, or 2.83%, at 13,304.77.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular