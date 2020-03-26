US Markets

TSX rises at open as Ottawa doubles stimulus package

Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index gained at the open on Thursday, after Ottawa legislators voted to almost double the value of an aid package to help people and businesses deal with losses from the coronavirus outbreak.

Ottawa handed out a package worth C$52 billion ($36.62 billion), up from an initial C$27 billion outlined last week.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (1331 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE was up 109.27 points, or 0.83%, at 13,248.5.

