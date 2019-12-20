US Markets

TSX rises at open after U.S. house passes USMCA deal; Blackberry jumps

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a new North American trade deal, while BlackBerry shares surged after reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a new North American trade deal, while BlackBerry shares surged after reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 57 points, or 0.33%, at 17,121.04.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular