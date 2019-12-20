TSX rises at open after U.S. house passes USMCA deal; Blackberry jumps

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a new North American trade deal, while BlackBerry shares surged after reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenue.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 57 points, or 0.33%, at 17,121.04.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

