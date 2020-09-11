US Markets
TSX rises as U.S. tech stock rout cools

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, taking cues from Wall Street, as heavyweight U.S. tech stocks gained following a plunge in the previous session that was sparked by a sell-off.

* At 9:50 a.m. ET (13:50 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 100.68 points, or 0.62%, at 16,286.

* A wave of consolidation is underway in Canada's Montney oil and gas region as small companies struggling to weather the impact of coronavirus on the energy industry sell their holdings in what just a few years ago was a booming patch.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.5% even as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.8%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.5%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.7%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was up 1.6% even as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.2% to $1,949.5 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 156 issues were higher, while 55 issues declined for a 2.84-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 16.03 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Teck Resources TECKb.TO, which jumped 8.2% while Empire Company EMPa.TO rose 6.3%.

* Pot producer Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO fell 2.8%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was Pason Systems PSI.TO, down 1.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Teck Resources TECKb.TO, Freegold Ventures FVL.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were five new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 30.92 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

