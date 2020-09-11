US Markets
TSX rises as U.S. tech stock rout cools

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, tracking Wall Street, as heavyweight U.S. tech stocks gained following a plunge in the previous session that was sparked by a sell-off.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 68.68 points, or 0.42%, at 16,254.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

