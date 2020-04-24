US Markets

TSX rises as oil recovery boosts energy stocks

Medha Singh Reuters
Canada's main stock index rose in early trading on Friday, lifted by energy stocks as oil prices bounced at the end of a torrid week.

* At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 86.37 points, or 0.61%, at 14,337.46.

