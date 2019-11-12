TSX rises as investors await trade signals from Trump

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged up on Tuesday, as the tech sector mirrored global equities that rose on hopes of a resolution to the months-long U.S.-china tariff war ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech.

* Trump is scheduled to discuss the country's trade policy at the Economic Club of New York later in the day where investors are looking forward for clarity on U.S.-China trade relations.

* At 09:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 21.93 points, or 0.13%, at 16,904.76.

* Ten of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the technology sector .SPTTTK.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN was mostly flat as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.7%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS rose 0.1% , while industrials .GSPTTIN gained 0.2%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, was marginally lower as gold prices slipped on higher risk appetite. GOL/

* On the TSX, 115 issues were higher, while 104 issues declined for a 1.11-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 9.43 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Franco Nevada Corp <FNV.TO>, and Semafo Inc <SMF.TO>.

* Hudbay Minerals Inc <HBM.TO> fell 10.7%, the most on the TSX, after the company reported a loss in its second quarter.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aleafia Health Inc <ALEF.TO>, Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO> and Organigram Holdings Inc <OGI.TO>.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 31 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 18.42 million shares.

(Reporting by Agamoni Ghosh; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

