US Markets

TSX rises as investors await more stimulus

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose sharply on Friday, as investors clung to hopes for more global stimulus to dull the economic shock from the coronavirus outbreak.

Adds details, updates prices

March 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose sharply on Friday, as investors clung to hopes for more global stimulus to dull the economic shock from the coronavirus outbreak.

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 444.34 points, or 3.55%, at 12,952.79. The index plunged 12.3% on Thursday, its worst session ever.

* With major central banks flushing markets with liquidity, investors were now looking to additional action from the U.S. Federal Reserve, as well as the government, to stave off a possible recession.

* Financials .SPTTFS were the top gainers, adding about 6.6%, while energy stocks also benefited from a recovery in oil prices. O/R

* On the TSX, 199 issues were higher, while 29 issues declined for a 6.86-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 62.48 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Lightspeed Pos Inc LSPD.TO, which jumped 13.2%, and Ero Copper Corp ERO.TO, which rose 13.2%.

* Pan Am Silver PAAS.TO fell 5.5%, the most on the TSX, followed by Kinross Gold K.TOwhich shed 5.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Husky Energy HSE.TO and Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO.

* The TSX posted no new 52-week highs and three new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were no new 52-week highs and 63 new lows, with total volume of 97.61 million shares.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular