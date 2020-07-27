TSX rises as gold prices hit record peak

July 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, boosted by gold miners after prices of the yellow metal hit a record peak on worsening ties between China and the United States.

* Gold jumped 1.6% to surpass its 2011 highs as bullion prices also benefited from a weaker U.S. dollar and ultra-low interest rates. GOL/

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, soared 3.6%.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 33.9 points, or 0.21%, at 16,030.96.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Endeavour Mining Corp EDV.TO, which jumped 8.3%, and First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO, which rose 8%.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.6%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 1.2%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 93 issues were higher, while 123 issues declined for a 1.32-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 17.43 million shares traded.

* Laurentian Bank of Canada <LB.TO> fell 3.2%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was CompX International Inc <CIX.TO>, down 2.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank of Canada <RY.TO>, down 0.8%, and Les Resources Yorbeau Inc <YRB.TO>, up 15.4%.

* The TSX posted 22 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 84 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 46.31 million shares.

