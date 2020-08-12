US Markets
CAE

TSX rises as energy stocks track oil price gains

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as energy stocks tracked gains in oil prices, which rose on hopes for a recovery in demand due to a drop in U.S. crude inventories.

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday as energy stocks tracked gains in oil prices, which rose on hopes for a recovery in demand due to a drop in U.S. crude inventories.

* The American Petroleum Institute API said on Tuesday that crude stocks fell by 4 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a draw of 2.9 million barrels.

* The energy sector climbed 2.3% as U.S. crude prices were up 2.1% a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.8%. [O/R]

* At 09:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 158.78 points, or 0.96%, at 16,655.79.

* The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rose and investors weighed prospects of U.S. economic stimulus, while Canada's 10-year yield climbed to its highest in more than two months.

* World's largest civil aviation training company CAE Inc fell 3.1% as it reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday.

* The financials sector gained 1.1%, while the industrials sector rose 0.9%.

* The materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5% as gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,927.1 an ounce.[GOL/]

* On the TSX, 198 issues were higher, while 18 issues declined for a 11-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 15.53 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Hudbay Minerals , which jumped 8.5% on better-than-expected quarterly results, and BRP Inc , which rose 7.1%.

* Boralex Inc fell 2.9%, the most on the TSX, after announcing a $175 mln share offering. The second biggest decliner was Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc , down 1.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were B2Gold Corp ,Bombardier Inc and Barrick Gold Corp .

* The TSX posted 1 new 52-week high and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 10 new 52-week highs and new low, with total volume of 32.58 million shares. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAE HBM DOO BLX BTO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular