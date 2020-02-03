TSX rises after two sessions of losses

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday after two sessions of declines as China's move to infuse liquidity in its economy supported sentiment, but a slip in energy stocks due to lower oil prices capped gains. * China's central bank lowered reverse repo rates and injected 1.2 trillion yuan of liquidity into the markets in a bid to soften the blow on the economy from a rapidly spreading virus. [CNY/][nL4N2A214Y] * The technology and healthcare sectors rallied more than 1% each and led gains among the major Canadian sectors. * At 09:47 a.m. ET (14:47 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 73.29 points, or 0.42%, at 17,391.78. * Domestic data on Monday showed Canadian manufacturing activity expanded in January for the fifth straight month as a measure of new orders rose and business optimism strengthened, but the pace of growth remained sluggish. [nL1N29Z0GD] * The energy sector dropped 0.3%, as U.S. crude prices were down 1.0% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.7%. [O/R] * Oil prices fell after the coronavirus outbreak hit fuel demand in China, the world's biggest crude oil importer. * The materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold futures fell. [GOL/] * On the TSX, 161 issues were higher, while 67 issues declined for a 2.40-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 17.12 million shares traded. * The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Lightspeed POS Inc , which jumped 2.8% and Open Text Corp , which rose 2.9%. * Semafo Inc fell 4.7%, the most on the TSX, while Oceanagold Corp was the second biggest decliner, down 4% * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis , Bombardier and Bank Of Montreal . * The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and three new lows. * Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows, with total volume of 32.44 million shares. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru;) ((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.