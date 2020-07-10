US Markets
ELD

TSX rises after domestic unemployment rate in June falls

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as the domestic jobless rate fell in June, signaling a recovery from the economic fallout caused by coronavirus outbreak.

* The country added 952,900 jobs in June on record service sector gains as more restaurants, stores and businesses reopened from COVID-19 closures, while the jobless rate was slightly worse-than-expected at 12.3%, data showed on Friday.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (1341 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 53.74 points, or 0.35%, at 15,622.38.

* Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO said on Friday it served a dispute notice to the Papua New Guinea (PNG) government over the country's refusal to extend a mining lease in the Porgera valley.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices gained 0.3%, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.3%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.8% and the industrials sector .GSPTTIN 0.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.4% to $1,805.5 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 157 issues were higher, while 58 issues declined for a 2.71-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 11.89 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Interfor Corporation <IFP.TO>, which jumped 4.0% and Eldorado Gold Corp <ELD.TO>, which rose 3.9% after it expected a 50% jump in Q2 production.

* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd <WDO.TO> fell 1.8%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was Descartes Systems Group Inc <DSG.TO>, down 1.4%.

* The most-heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Co <BTE.TO>, up 1.5%; Freegold Venturs Ltd <FVL.TO>, up 16.7% and Northern Dynasity Minerals Ltd <NDM.TO>, down 10.2%.

* The TSX posted 7 new 52-week highs and one new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 31.06 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

