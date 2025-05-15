Markets

TSX Rises For 8th Straight Session, Looks Set To Scale New Peak

May 15, 2025 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is up in positive territory, extending gains to an eighth straight session, as the undertone continues to remain firm amid easing concerns about tariffs, and the recent data showing a smaller than expected increase in U.S. consumer price inflation in the month of April.

Gains in industrials, communications, utilities, consumer, materials, real estate sectors contribute to market's upside. Several stocks from the financial sector have also moved higher.

Energy stocks are down, weighed down by weak oil prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 151.65 points or 0.59% at 25,844.10 a little while ago. The index now looks well on course to move past the record high of 25,875.61 it touched in January this year.

On the economic front, data from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation showed housing starts in Canada increased to 278,600 units in April from 214,200 units in March.

Manufacturing sales in Canada decreased to -1.4% in March from 0.2% in February. Wholesale sales in Canada dropped to 0.2% in March from 0.3% in February, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Atkins Realis Group Inc. shares are soaring 12.5%. MDA Space, Stantec, WSP Global, CAE Inc., Lundin Gold, Onex Corporation, Great-West Lifeco Inc., FirstService Corporation, Wheaton Precious Metals and Dollarma are gaining 2 to 5%.

Vermilion Energy is down by about 5%. Cameco Corporation, Hut 8 Corp., Precision Drilling Corporation, ATS Corporation, Cenovus Energy, Cargojet, Parex Resources, International Petroleum Corporation, Celestica, MEG Energy, Tourmaline Oil Corporation and Suncor Energy are declining 2 to 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.