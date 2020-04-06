US Markets
ASR

TSX rises 5.06% to 13,592.70

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 5.06 percent to 13,592.70

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 5.06 percent to 13,592.70

* Leading the index were Lightspeed POS Inc <LSPD.TO​>, up 23.1%, MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, up 19.9%, and Alacer Gold Corp​ ASR.TO, higher by 14.2%.

* Lagging shares were Chorus Aviation Inc​​ CHR.TO, down 10.2%, Pason Systems Inc​ PSI.TO, down 6.5%, and Frontera Energy Corp​ FEC.TO, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 217 issues rose and 14 fell as a 15.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 386.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.82 points, or 2.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 11.97 points, or 5.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 7.2%, or $2.04, to $26.3 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.37%, or $0.81, to $33.3 O/R

* The TSX is off 20.3% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASR PSI CVE TD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular