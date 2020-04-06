TSX rises 5.06% to 13,592.70

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 5.06 percent to 13,592.70

* Leading the index were Lightspeed POS Inc <LSPD.TO​>, up 23.1%, MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, up 19.9%, and Alacer Gold Corp​ ASR.TO, higher by 14.2%.

* Lagging shares were Chorus Aviation Inc​​ CHR.TO, down 10.2%, Pason Systems Inc​ PSI.TO, down 6.5%, and Frontera Energy Corp​ FEC.TO, lower by 4.7%.

* On the TSX 217 issues rose and 14 fell as a 15.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 386.8 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.82 points, or 2.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 11.97 points, or 5.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 7.2%, or $2.04, to $26.3 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 2.37%, or $0.81, to $33.3 O/R

* The TSX is off 20.3% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.