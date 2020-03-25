TSX rises 4.52% to 13,139.23

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 4.52 percent to 13,139.23

* Leading the index were Chorus Aviation Inc <CHR.TO​>, up 28.5%, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust​ AX_u.TO, up 27.3%, and NFI Group Inc​ NFI.TO, higher by 25.6%.

* Lagging shares were Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd​​ AEM.TO, down 7.9%, Waste Connections Inc​ WCN.TO, down 6.9%, and Cameco Corp​ CCO.TO, lower by 5.7%.

* On the TSX 204 issues rose and 26 fell as a 7.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and 2 new lows, with total volume of 549.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Tc Energy Corp TRP.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.88 points, or 8.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 15.15 points, or 6.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.25%, or $0.3, to $24.31 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.99%, or $0.27, to $27.42 O/R

* The TSX is off 23% for the year.

