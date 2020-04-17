TSX rises 3.31% to 14,359.88

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 3.31 percent to 14,359.88

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp <MEG.TO​>, up 19.2%, Stars Group Inc​ TSGI.TO, up 16.8%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, higher by 12.2%.

* Lagging shares were Silvercorp Metals Inc​​ SVM.TO, down 7.8%, Alacer Gold Corp​ ASR.TO, down 7.5%, and Torex Gold Resources Inc​ TXG.TO, lower by 7.2%.

* On the TSX 190 issues rose and 39 fell as a 4.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 373.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 4.83 points, or 8.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 10.68 points, or 4.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 8.81%, or $1.75, to $18.12 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.62%, or $0.45, to $28.27 O/R

* The TSX is off 15.8% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.