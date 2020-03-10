TSX rises 3.06% to 14,958.09

US Markets

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 3.06 percent to 14,958.09. Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc, up 17.8%, MEG Energy Corp​, up 16.5%, and Frontera Energy Corp​, higher by 15.3%.

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO​>, up 17.8%, MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, up 16.5%, and Frontera Energy Corp​ FEC.TO, higher by 15.3%.

* Lagging shares were Shawcor Ltd​​ SCL.TO, down 15.1%, Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, down 7.8%, and Inter Pipeline Ltd​ IPL.TO, lower by 5.5%.

* On the TSX 173 issues rose and 54 fell as a 3.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were no and 38 new lows, with total volume of 571.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.25 points, or 1.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 9.30 points, or 3.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 11.95%, or $3.72, to $34.85 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 10.42%, or $3.58, to $37.94 O/R

* The TSX is off 12.3% for the year.

Most Popular