TSX rises 2.76% to 13,038.50

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 2.76 percent to 13,038.50

* Leading the index were MEG Energy Corp <MEG.TO​>, up 22.1%, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd​ CNQ.TO, up 18%, and Suncor Energy Inc​ SU.TO, higher by 15.5%.

* Lagging shares were Hexo Corp​​ HEXO.TO, down 28.1%, Cineplex Inc​ CGX.TO, down 12.4%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, lower by 11.6%.

* On the TSX 141 issues rose and 85 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were no and 8 new lows, with total volume of 388.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 5.54 points, or 11.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 6.50 points, or 2.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 5.72%, or $1.23, to $20.28 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 8.9%, or $2.22, to $22.71 O/R

* The TSX is off 23.6% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.