TSX rises 2.61% to 13,378.75

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 2.61 percent to 13,378.75

* Leading the index were Shawcor Ltd <SCL.TO​>, up 32.8%, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd​ CNQ.TO, up 22.5%, and Suncor Energy Inc​ SU.TO, higher by 18.4%.

* Lagging shares were Cronos Group Inc​​ CRON.TO, down 11.4%, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP​ BIP_u.TO, down 8.6%, and Seabridge Gold Inc​ SEA.TO, lower by 7.6%.

* On the TSX 166 issues rose and 63 fell as a 2.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and 1 new low, with total volume of 499.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 8.06 points, or 15.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 7.39 points, or 3.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.05%, or $0.01, to $20.1 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.22%, or $0.05, to $22.71 O/R

* The TSX is off 21.6% for the year.

