TSX rises 2.5% to 14,288.16

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 2.50 percent to 14,288.16

* Leading the index were Secure Energy Services Inc <SES.TO​>, up 25.8%, Alamos Gold Inc​ AGI.TO, up 11.5%, and Torex Gold Resources Inc​ TXG.TO, higher by 11.2%.

* Lagging shares were Great Canadian Gaming Corp​​ GC.TO, down 3.4%, Brookfield Property Partners LP​ BPY_u.TO, down 2.7%, and CAE Inc​ CAE.TO, lower by 2.6%.

* On the TSX 181 issues rose and 46 fell as a 3.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 267.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 4.00 points, or 6.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.44 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 22.99%, or $2.66, to $14.23 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 7.45%, or $1.44, to $20.77 O/R

* The TSX is off 16.3% for the year.

